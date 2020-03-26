Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,487,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 86,776 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.01% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $223,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 814,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 146,033 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WST shares. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

Shares of WST stock opened at $135.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

