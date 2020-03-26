Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,734,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280,787 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.27% of SS&C Technologies worth $352,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

