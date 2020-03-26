Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 49,094 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.02% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $201,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 32,168 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 123.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $133.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.52. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $175.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.70.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $2,813,362.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

