Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 582,928 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,955,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,928 shares during the period. Iridium Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 9.88% of Iridium Communications worth $319,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.73. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.