Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 99,469 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,469 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.94% of Ceridian HCM worth $189,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,472 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,659 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,028,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after buying an additional 165,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 984,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,823,000 after buying an additional 120,578 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.65.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 226.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

