Bamco Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,570 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.08% of Alibaba Group worth $421,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after buying an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after buying an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,171,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,217,823,000 after buying an additional 1,129,952 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.07.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $188.56 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $472.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

