Bamco Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.30% of Roper Technologies worth $111,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,405,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Cowen lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

NYSE ROP opened at $285.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.91 and its 200 day moving average is $353.79. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

