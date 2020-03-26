Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,530,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 137,955 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 5.36% of Cohen & Steers worth $158,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at $2,034,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 270.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.70%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

