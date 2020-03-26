Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 0.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.97% of Verisk Analytics worth $237,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $5,306,635.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $242,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.15.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $134.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

