Bamco Inc. NY Sells 108,350 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,138,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,350 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 2.68% of The Carlyle Group worth $100,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,280,000 after buying an additional 782,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 494.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 775,861 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 681,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 616,306 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,353,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $568,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,216,083.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. BidaskClub lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

