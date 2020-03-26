Bamco Inc. NY Sells 111,711 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,711 shares during the quarter. Primerica comprises 1.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 5.74% of Primerica worth $309,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $80.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.71. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $138.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

