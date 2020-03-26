Bamco Inc. NY Sells 127,100 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,100 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.01% of Trade Desk worth $118,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk stock opened at $196.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.31. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total value of $326,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total value of $897,285.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,905,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,844 shares of company stock valued at $39,426,585. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Stephens boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $330.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.56.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

