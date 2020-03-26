Bamco Inc. NY Sells 165,574 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,786,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165,574 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 3.58% of Wix.Com worth $218,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wix.Com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 10.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 45.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,144,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $114.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 1.45. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $156.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average of $126.87.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. Wix.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

