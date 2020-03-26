Bamco Inc. NY Sells 193,127 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,978,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193,127 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up about 3.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 5.42% of Arch Capital Group worth $942,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7,749.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,157,000 after purchasing an additional 83,438 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

