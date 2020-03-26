Bamco Inc. NY Sells 20,174 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,667,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,174 shares during the quarter. Trex makes up approximately 0.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 4.57% of Trex worth $239,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex stock opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.72. Trex Company Inc has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $504,951.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,442.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Trex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.