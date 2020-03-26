Bamco Inc. NY Sells 290,038 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,038 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.65% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $111,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.