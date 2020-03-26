Bamco Inc. NY Sells 30,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.32% of TransDigm Group worth $95,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,587,544,000 after acquiring an additional 203,021 shares in the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 250,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 244,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $350.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $526.17 and its 200 day moving average is $552.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $591.77.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

