Bamco Inc. NY Sells 40,972 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,533,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,972 shares during the quarter. BIO-TECHNE makes up 1.3% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 4.00% of BIO-TECHNE worth $336,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECH opened at $172.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $223.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.51 and its 200-day moving average is $205.14.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total value of $1,740,262.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

