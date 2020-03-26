Bamco Inc. NY Sells 527,261 Shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,516,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,261 shares during the period. Manchester United accounts for about 1.0% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 31.14% of Manchester United worth $249,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Manchester United by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Manchester United by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Manchester United by 7,136.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANU. TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $543.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.35, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Manchester United PLC has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.04 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Manchester United PLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

