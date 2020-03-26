Bamco Inc. NY Sells 624 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.90% of Tesla worth $680,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $539.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $688.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.26. The firm has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.36, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.85.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,305,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

