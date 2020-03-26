Bamco Inc. NY Sells 81,943 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,516,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,943 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for 2.5% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.99% of ANSYS worth $647,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total value of $826,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,191,658.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.11.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $212.31 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

