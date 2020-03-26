Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,105 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.40% of Banc of California worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Banc of California by 19.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Banc of California by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100,052 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 25,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,211.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $33,641.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:BANC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 431,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,949. Banc of California Inc has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $411.75 million, a PE ratio of 291.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

