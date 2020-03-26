Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Up 138.4% in March

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,223,000 shares, a growth of 138.4% from the February 27th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBVA. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,301,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,766. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.1729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.