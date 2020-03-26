Banco Bradesco (BAK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE BAK traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,472. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.10.

BAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th.

