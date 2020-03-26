Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €2.00 by Berenberg Bank

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €2.00 ($2.33) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €4.70 ($5.47) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.99 ($5.80) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.42) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €3.71 ($4.31).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

