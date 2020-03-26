Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) Short Interest Down 62.3% in March

Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the February 27th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Bancorp 34 stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404. Bancorp 34 has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bancorp 34 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bancorp 34 stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. FMR LLC owned 0.11% of Bancorp 34 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

