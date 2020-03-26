Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.44% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $49,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY opened at $141.86 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.09.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

