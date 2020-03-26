Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 180.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,597 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.93% of Tech Data worth $47,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tech Data alerts:

NASDAQ:TECD opened at $127.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.50. Tech Data Corp has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TECD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.