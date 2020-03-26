Bank of America Corp DE Buys 20,905 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.54% of National Health Investors worth $55,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.35. National Health Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.1025 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Andrew Adams purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

