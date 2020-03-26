Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.61% of Lamar Advertising worth $54,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $83.28. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

