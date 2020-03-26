Bank of America Corp DE Has $47.79 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.75% of Wolverine World Wide worth $47,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 7,276.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 345,261 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $5,998,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,681,000 after buying an additional 483,685 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 926.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 70,556 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

