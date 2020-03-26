Bank of America Corp DE Has $47.84 Million Stake in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 143,506 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.77% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $47,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 500,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQM opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $47.66.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.95 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQM. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

EQM Midstream Partners Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

