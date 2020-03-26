Bank of America Corp DE Has $48.45 Million Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.67% of GATX worth $48,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GATX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of GATX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

GATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen started coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

In related news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GATX opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

