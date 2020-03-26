Bank of America Corp DE Has $48.68 Million Stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 203,801 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.39% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $48,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,560,000 after purchasing an additional 155,926 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 887,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 552,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $91.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.68. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $121.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.21.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.