Bank of America Corp DE Has $49.31 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,334 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.97% of Manhattan Associates worth $49,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.62. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

