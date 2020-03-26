Bank of America Corp DE Has $49.62 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.55% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $49,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.29.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $91.21 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

