Bank of America Corp DE Has $50.06 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.39% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $50,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 133,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,777,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

PXH stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

