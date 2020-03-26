Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,476,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.83% of WPX Energy worth $47,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 78,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPX opened at $3.29 on Thursday. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPX shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.91.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

