Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 235,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $48,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in China Mobile by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. New Street Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

China Mobile stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. China Mobile Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.1106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.