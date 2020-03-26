Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 112,160 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.28% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $55,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,922,000 after purchasing an additional 759,340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,477,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,329,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,129,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 272,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 101,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.29.

