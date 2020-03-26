Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 19,279 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.55% of Pool worth $46,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pool by 4,114.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Pool by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pool by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.60.

POOL opened at $175.04 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $156.42 and a 12-month high of $238.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.73 and a 200-day moving average of $209.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

