Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 24,089 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24,089 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.95% of Crane worth $48,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 2,211.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $46.01 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. UBS Group began coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Crane from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

