Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 284,975 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 125.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,975 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.92% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $54,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

Shares of SMG opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $125.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

