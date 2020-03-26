Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 61,690 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.65% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $48,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $106.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2498 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.