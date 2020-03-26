Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 9,882 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.50% of Crown worth $49,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 224,186 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 719,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,223,000 after acquiring an additional 203,786 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Crown by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

