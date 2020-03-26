Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of Loews worth $47,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 360,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,912,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Loews by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 405,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,898,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $341,162.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $255,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,358 shares of company stock worth $1,940,908 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

