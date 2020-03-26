Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Manulife Financial worth $54,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 971.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,514,000 after buying an additional 18,782,464 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,537,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,924,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,587 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,276,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,552,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.36. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities raised Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

