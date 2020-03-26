Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,857 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.40% of Universal Health Services worth $49,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 447.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS opened at $87.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average of $138.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UHS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.42.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.