Bank of America Corp DE Sells 316,384 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,331,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $49,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 19,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Shares of RQI opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

