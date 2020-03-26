Bank of America Corp DE Sells 365,263 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,308,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365,263 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.14% of Sterling Bancorp worth $48,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 209,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,148.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,895 shares in the company, valued at $866,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STL stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

